Windows TCO Stories
The Record ☛ Pacific Guardian Life Insurance says 165,000 had financial info stolen in 2023 attack
A New England health insurance firm admitted that more victims than previously understood were affected by a ransomware attack last year. The company said 2.86 million people had sensitive data like Social Security numbers stolen during the attack.
The Record ☛ Attempted hack on NYC continues wave of cyberattacks against municipal governments
2024 has already seen dozens of local governments slammed by ransomware incidents and cyberattacks, limiting services for millions of people across the United States.
Security Week ☛ Law Enforcement Hacks LockBit Ransomware, Delivers Major Blow to Operation
LockBit domains currently display a seizure notice informing visitors that the site is controlled by law enforcement, specifically the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The notice indicates that the takedown is the result of an international operation involving the FBI and law enforcement agencies in Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and Japan, as well as Europol.
Scoop News Group ☛ ALPHV steps up laundering of Change Healthcare ransom payments
As the ransomware group moves to hide its $22 million, its affiliate notchy is laying low after reportedly being stiffed on payment.