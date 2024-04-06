Games: System Shock, Forty-Niner, and More
Open source Minecraft mod platform Modrinth goes indie, returns funds to investors [Ed: Minecraft is proprietary]
Well, this isn't something you read every day, a platform actually taking steps to be sustainable and not chase constant growth backed by investors.
System Shock remake is getting a huge patch with big optimizations - great for Steam Deck
Nightdive Studios have announced their System Shock remake is set for a huge update arriving on April 11th, that will make it a whole lot better for everyone, especially Steam Deck players.
The latest indie hit on Steam sees you play Russian roulette with a 12-gauge shotgun
Buckshot Roulette has made the jump from itch.io to Steam, and it seems like it's hitting the mark for a lot of players as it quickly gained an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. Note: personal purchase.
Forty-Niner is an upcoming open-world wild west survival game
Releasing into Early Access on Steam in 2025 with Native Linux support, developer VowelA recently announced their open-world wild west survival game Forty-Niner.
Space sim X4: Foundations is getting another huge free update with added accessibility
Egosoft continue expanding and improving their space sim X4: Foundations, with the next big free upgrade nearly ready. They've announced 7.00 is now available as a public Beta with a new features trailer.