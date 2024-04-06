At Mozilla, we believe in an open web that is safe to use. To that end, we improve and maintain the security of people using Firefox around the world. This includes a solid track record of responding to security bugs in the wild, especially with bug bounty programs such as Pwn2Own. As soon as we discover a critical security issue in Firefox, we plan and ship a rapid fix. This post describes how we recently fixed an exploit discovered at Pwn2Own in less than 21 hours, a success only made possible through the collaborative and well-coordinated efforts of a global cross-functional team of release and QA engineers, security experts, and other stakeholders.