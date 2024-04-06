IBM: CentOS, Red Hat, and More
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Welcomes Troy Dawson
CentOS is excited to welcome Troy Dawson to the Board of Directors. The CentOS Board is made up of 10 members, nominated by the community and appointed by a vote of the board. Celeste Lyn Paul decided not to serve another term this year, so the board began the process of selecting a new directory.
Troy is involved in a number of projects across the CentOS ecosystem. He's actively involved with EPEL, and has been an EPEL committee chair for almost four years. He's a member of the Fedora KDE SIG, which produces the Fedora KDE Plasma edtion. He's the chair and co-founder of the Alternative Images SIG, which is currently producing live CentOS images with both GNOME and KDE, and is working on adding more images. He's a member of the ISA SIG, which tests packages built with new CPU features enabled. And he was a co-founder of the original PaaS SIG, which worked on packaging OpenShift on CentOS (work that is now done in the Cloud SIG).
Red Hat ☛ Getting started with MongoDB and Quarkus: Beyond the basics
In the first article in this series, you learned how to leverage MongoDB from within your cloud-native applications written in Quarkus. While developing a sample application from scratch, you've been introduced to a few selected Quarkus extensions that speed up the development process and remove friction when it comes to deploying the containerized application to Kubernetes.
This second article will allow you to seamlessly continue your Quarkus and MongoDB development journey. Based on where you left off in part 1, in this article we will continue iterating the same example application. We will walk through the steps to carrying out the following tasks: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Confidential Containers Trustee: Attestation Services Solution Overview and Use Cases [Ed: Red Hat's vision is Orwellian lockdown]
In confidential computing environments, attestation is crucial in verifying the trustworthiness of the location where you plan to run your workload or where you plan to send confidential information.
Red Hat Official ☛ Complexity, AI and more: why automation is now mission-critical
As a result, many organizations have adopted some level of automation to handle everything from “point tasks” that make a single team member’s job easier… all the way up to full cross-domain workflow automation, such as deploying a cloud application to production.
Diginomica ☛ AI - the future is open and on CPUs, claim Red Hat and Intel￼ [Ed: They talk in buzzwords; people who are not technical fancy doing this]
At last week’s KubeCon + CloudNativeCon (see diginomica, passim), enterprise open-source giant Red Hat and chip behemoth Intel presented themselves as natural allies in an AI-enabled world. Particularly one in which a combination of proprietary developers plus GPU colossus NVIDIA often holds sway. (Shh! Don’t mention them!)
Computer Weekly ☛ Goldman Sachs discusses virtues of Kubernetes for virtual machine management [Ed: Red Hat makes friends with the same people who push Microsoft]