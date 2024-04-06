IBM: CentOS, Red Hat, and More

CentOS is excited to welcome Troy Dawson to the Board of Directors. The CentOS Board is made up of 10 members, nominated by the community and appointed by a vote of the board. Celeste Lyn Paul decided not to serve another term this year, so the board began the process of selecting a new directory.

Troy is involved in a number of projects across the CentOS ecosystem. He's actively involved with EPEL, and has been an EPEL committee chair for almost four years. He's a member of the Fedora KDE SIG, which produces the Fedora KDE Plasma edtion. He's the chair and co-founder of the Alternative Images SIG, which is currently producing live CentOS images with both GNOME and KDE, and is working on adding more images. He's a member of the ISA SIG, which tests packages built with new CPU features enabled. And he was a co-founder of the original PaaS SIG, which worked on packaging OpenShift on CentOS (work that is now done in the Cloud SIG).