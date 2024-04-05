Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 05, 2024



Highlights of Netplan 1.0 include support for using WPA2 and WPA3 security protocols simultaneously, support for using PSK and EAP passwords simultaneously, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high-performance SR-IOV networking, as well as new hairpin and port-mac-learning settings for VXLAN tunnels with FRRouting./p>

Netplan 1.0 also introduces a new netplan status –diff subcommand for finding differences between configuration and system state, support for identifying bridge/bond/vrf members, support for the WPA3-Enterprise security protocol, and support for LEAP and EAP-PWD auth methods.

