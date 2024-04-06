Programming Leftovers
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.12.8.2.0 on CRAN: Upstream Fix
widely used by (currently) 1136 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 33.5 million
This release brings a new upstream bugfix release Armadillo 12.8.2 prepared by Conrad two days ago. It took the usual day to noodle over 1100+ reverse dependencies and ensure two failures were independent of the upgrade (i.e., “no change to worse” in CRAN parlance). It took CRAN another because we hit a random network outage for (spurious) NOTE on a remote URL, and were then caught in the shrapnel from another large package ecosystem update spuriously pointing some build failures that were due to a missing rebuild to us. All good, as human intervention comes to the rescue.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Explicit sync
Recently news went around about explicit sync being merged into Wayland protocols, and in the wake of that I saw a lot of people having questions about it, and why it was such a big deal… So here’s a short-ish explanation of what it is, why it’s needed and what the benefits are over the old model.
-
-
Qt
-
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13 - CMake Update
Here is a set of highlighted CMake features and fixes in Qt Creator 13. Have a look at the ChangeLog for all the CMake changes.
-
Qt ☛ Size Policy for Qt Quick Controls
When using Qt Quick Layouts, it is necessary for the user to specify the attached properties Layout.fillWidth or Layout.fillHeight to stretch a child component. This process can become cumbersome as more components require it. Inline components may serve as an alternative, but they may not be as effective when dealing with different component types. To tackle these challenges, the size policy feature has been introduced in Qt Quick Controls in version 6.7 (under tech preview), mirroring similar functionality found in widgets.
-
Qt ☛ The Future Landscape of Industrial Automation
World-leading industrial manufacturers leverage connectivity, advanced 2D and 3D graphics, and Hey Hi (AI) to increase performance, minimize downtime, and boost competitiveness.
-
Qt ☛ Greetings from Campus: Qt Seminar at the University of Macedonia
University of Macedonia, located in Thessaloniki, Greece, hosted a Qt workshop and hackathon at the end of March. The university's Open Source team, Fakidis Georgios as the primus motor, organized the event.
-
[Older] KDAB ☛ Introducing the ConnectionEvaluator in KDBindings
Managing the timing and context of signals and slots in multithreaded applications, especially those with a GUI, can be a complex task. The concept of deferred connection evaluation offers a nice and easy Hey Hi (AI) allowing for controlled and efficient signal-slot connections.
-
-
Rust
-
Niko Matsakis: Ownership in Rust
Ownership is an important concept in Rust — but I’m not talking about the type system. I’m talking about in our open source project. One of the big failure modes I’ve seen in the Rust community, especially lately, is the feeling that it’s unclear who is entitled to make decisions. Over the last six months or so, I’ve been developing a project goals proposal, which is an attempt to reinvigorate Rust’s roadmap process — and a key part of this is the idea of giving each goal an owner. I wanted to write a post just exploring this idea of being an owner: what it means and what it doesn’t.
-