today's leftovers
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.5 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.5. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 24 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
Medevel ☛ Beyond the Hype: How Bitcoin's Blockchain Revolutionizes Open-Source Software
For many, Bitcoin conjures images of a volatile digital currency and a speculative investment. However, beneath the headlines lies a transformative technology with the potential to disrupt numerous industries – and open-source software (OSS) is at the forefront of this revolution.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Linux Links ☛ 4 Best Free and Open Source Clojure Static Site Generators
Sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
Debian Family
SUSE/OpenSUSE
CubicleNate ☛ Nearly Seamless Integration | openSUSE in a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 365 Environment
Almost a year ago, I took a position as an IT Manager in a Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 365 environment.
