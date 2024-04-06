Following the release of MDN’s Hey Hi (AI) chatbot “feature”, many developers turned to Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Issues to voice concerns. Most concerns revolved around the chatbot spouting misinformation on a technical reference expected to contain accurate information, and ethical concerns related to Proprietary Chaffbot Company and the use of a large language model ( LLM ).

I don’t find the mere existence of LLM dishonesty to be worth blogging about; it’s already well-established. Let’s instead explore one of the inescapable roots of this dishonesty: LLMs exacerbate biases already present in their training data and fail to distinguish between unrelated concepts, creating lucid lies.