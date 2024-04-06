today's howtos
Andreas Schneider: KDE: “Run a command” on notification trigger
KDE had a feature a lot of people didn’t know about. You could run a command when a notification triggered. The feature wasn’t very well documented and nobody really blogged about it.
TecMint ☛ A Shell Script to Monitor Network, Diske, Uptime, Load, and RAM in Linux
Here, we have written a shell script that aims to help newbies by providing information about their system, network, users, load, RAM, host, internal IP, external IP, uptime, etc. While it may not automate all tasks of a typical system admin, it can be helpful in certain situations.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Apache, MySQL/MariaDB and PHP in Linux
This combination of the operating system (Linux) with the web server (Apache), database server (MariaDB/MySQL), and server-side scripting language (PHP) is known as the LAMP stack.
Red Hat Official ☛ Automating Google Cloud Resource Management with the new Ansible Validated Content Collection for cloud.gcp_ops
This blog post is your guide to not only simplifying the provisioning and setup, but also automating the day two operations that keep your GC infrastructure finely tuned. We'll guide you through the steps of harnessing these Ansible roles and playbooks to enhance your workflow, so that your infrastructure on GC is not just powerful but controllable.
Red Hat ☛ Enable GPU acceleration with the Kernel Module Management Operator
In this article we cover the required steps to configure Kernel Module Management Operator (KMM) and use it to deploy an out-of-tree (OOT) kernel module, as well as leveraging other related technologies to build a toolset for hardware enablement. To illustrate that process, we'll leverage the Intel Data Center GPU Flex 140.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDE Plasma on Debian 12. KDE Plasma is a popular, open-source desktop environment known for its customizability, sleek design, and user-friendly features. It offers a modern and efficient workspace for GNU/Linux users, making it an attractive choice for both beginners and experienced users alike.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04
As a network administrator, scanning for security vulnerabilities and patching them as soon as possible is important. Metasploit is an open-source framework that helps identify threats and vulnerabilities. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the Metasploit framework and do basic testing on a Ubuntu 22.04 system.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install ClickHouse OLAP Database System Ubuntu 22.04
ClickHouse is a column-oriented database management system. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the ClickHouse OLAP Database System on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Tiki Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04
Tiki also known as TikiWiki, is an open-source and wiki-based content management system. This tutorial will show you how to install Tiki Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenProject on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenProject is an open-source and web-based project management system. This post will explain how to install OpenProject with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Arkime Moloch Packet Capture Tool on Ubuntu 22.04
Arkime is a free, open-source, large-scale indexed packet capture and search tool that stores and indexes network traffic in PCAP format. This tutorial will show you how to install the Arkime Packet Capture tool on Ubuntu 22.04.
Hisham ☛ How to change the nmtui background color
I had to clone the NetworkManager repo and grep my way through the source code to figure out how to do it, but here’s how to change the background color of nmtui from the default pink to a more subdued blue background: [...]