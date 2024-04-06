Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs

Tux Machines

When “Free” Comes With Strings Attached

“Free streaming subscription with mobile plan!”“Data-free music streaming!””Use these top 3 social apps without using up your data!”

Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

Toradex Aquila SoM leverages TI’s AM69 with 8x Arm Cortex-A72 and 32 TOPS NPU

Toradex has unveiled the Aquila SoM, a cutting-edge solution tailored for the medical, industrial, and robotics sectors. This rugged and efficient System on Module integrates advanced AI and machine learning capabilities with a modern software stack, facilitating swift market entry and compliance with evolving security standards.

Digi ConnectCore MP25: Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities with 1.35 TOPS NPU and Integrated ISP

Digi International recently showcased the Digi ConnectCore MP25 at Embedded World 2024, a module designed for computer vision applications in medical, transportation and Industry 4.0 applications. Equipped with an Image Signal Processor (ISP) and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), it also supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support

The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.

Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes

Coming more than a year after Kodi 20 “Nexus”, the Kodi 21.0 “Omega” release is here to introduce FFmpeg 6.0 support, NFSv4 support, support for reading and writing M3U8 playlists, AVIF image support, AudioEngine improvements on Linux, and support for passthrough formats like DTS-HD and TrueHD on Linux.

Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support

Highlights of Netplan 1.0 include support for using WPA2 and WPA3 security protocols simultaneously, support for using PSK and EAP passwords simultaneously, Mellanox VF-LAG support for high-performance SR-IOV networking, as well as new hairpin and port-mac-learning settings for VXLAN tunnels with FRRouting.

FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC

Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC.

Fwupd 1.9.16 Brings Support for Acer T34 and U33 Docks, Qualcomm Series 5 Devices

As reported earlier this week, fwupd developer and maintainer Richard Hughes announced that the firmware updater is moving away from XZ Utils after the backdoor fiasco and will adopt Zstandard (zstd) instead for compressing the metadata. Well, fwupd 1.9.16 is the first release to use zstd over xz.

Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM

Highlights of Qt Creator 13 include offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, a revamped visual style for the Welcome mode, initial support for iOS 17 devices, and improvements to the docking UI used in the Widget Designer and Debug mode.

Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs

GNU/Linux Debian – the universal operating system – now powering Canada’s subway ad screens (oh gosh)

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
Canonical Announces Netplan 1.0 with Simultaneous WPA2 and WPA3 Support
After more than seven years of development, Canonical’s Netplan utility for easily configuring networking on a Linux system has finally matured with version 1.0, a major release introducing exciting new features.
GNU/Linux in Greece Climbs to 12%, Based on statCounter [original]
Linux increases desktop market share
Announcing Incus 6.0 LTS
And it’s finally out, our first LTS (Long Term Support) release of Incus
Podman 5.0 Release and Red Hat Puff Pieces (or Purchased 'Coverage' in Media)
Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet
The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.3, Linux 6.7.12, Linux 6.6.24, and Linux 6.1.84
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.3 kernel
FFmpeg 7.0 “Dijkstra” Released with Important AArch64 Optimizations for HEVC
FFmpeg 7.0 open-source multimedia framework is now available for download with Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC, and many other changes.
 
How to download Android apps without Google Play Store
Just How Much Faster Are the GNOME 46 Terminals?
VTE (Virtual TErminal library) is the library underpinning various GNOME terminal emulators
Kodi 21.0 “Omega” Open-Source Media Center Is Here with Major Changes
Kodi 21.0 has been released today as a major update to this award-winning, free, cross-platform, and open-source home theater/media center software and entertainment hub for your digital media.
Ænix on Creating Your Own Clown with Kubernetes
Canonical joins ELISA
Canonical is proud to announce it is joining the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) project
Seq66 – MIDI sequencer and live-looper
This is free and open source software
Top 6 Linux Desktop Environments of 2024
As Linux users, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to software
PhotoCollage – make your own photo collage posters
The program sports an attractive GTK GUI. It’s published under an open source license
This week in KDE: real modifier-only shortcuts and cropping in Spectacle
Well, no more: in Plasma 6.1, KDE’s shortcut choosers will accept lone modifier keys natively
In a First, AlmaLinux Patches a Security Hole That Remains Unpatched in Upstream RHEL
AlmaLinux can now develop and apply security patches and bug fixes ahead of RHEL
Red Hat hires McKinsey to streamline techies' jobs [layoffs?]
Ubuntu 24.04 Improves Power Efficiency on Laptops
A new version of Power Profiles Daemon in Ubuntu 24.04 offers power efficiency improvements for laptop users
When security matters: working with Qubes OS at the Guardian
The latest version of the whistleblowing platform SecureDrop runs on the Qubes operating system. At the Guardian we used the Salt management engine to set up a Qubes environment where journalists could safely interrogate sensitive documents.
Top 10 Android Apps Not Available On Play Store
KStars 3.7.0 is Released
KStars v3.7.0 is released on 2024.04.05 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
Fwupd 1.9.16 Brings Support for Acer T34 and U33 Docks, Qualcomm Series 5 Devices
Fwupd 1.9.16 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for the zstd compression algorithm for compressing metadata, support for new devices, and a bunch of bug fixes.
How to delete your browsing history on Android
Windows TCO (Microsoft's Security Failings Causing Chaos
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
Statcounter: Linux increases desktop market share to 4.05%
Last month, Neowin reported that Linux surpassed 4% market share for the first time according to Statcounter
Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
New release
ThunderSnap! Why We’re Helping Maintain The Thunderbird Snap On Linux
We love our Linux users across all Linux distributions
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
Google’s Jpegli open-source library can compress high quality images 35% more than traditional JPEG codecs
Google has released the Jpegli open-source library for advanced JPEG
Thorium Reader – EPUB reading application
It’s written mostly in TypeScript and published under an open source license
13 Best Free and Open Source Linux Webcam Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Turning Twenty Soon [original]
The more influential we become, the more nutcases try to disrupt things
Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM
Qt Creator 13 open-source IDE is now available for download with offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, as well as various improvements. Here’s what’s new!
Principles not products: Why we need more top-down security engineering.
I've always started my classes with a different set of fundamental questions. What is security?
Linux Weekly News (“LWN”) is Taking Money from IBM, Hires Staff From IBM
Linux Usage Increases in Two Key Areas
If market share is your thing, you'll be happy to know that Linux is on the rise in two areas that, if they keep climbing, could have serious meaning for Linux's future
Surveillance by the New Microsoft Outlook App
The ProtonMail people are accusing Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows app of conducting extensive surveillance on its users
LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029
LXC 6.0 LTS container management solution launches with major updates
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 1)
Why am I doing this
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Multimedia
For this article, we’re testing the multimedia capabilities of this tiny PC using Ubuntu 23.10
5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Font Renderers
In the days when Linux was a fledgling operating system
Plasma 6 third review - laptop with Nvidia graphics
My exploration of Plasma 6 be continuing
Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre published a new monthly newsletter where he shares more details about some of the major changes coming to the next Linux Mint 22 release related to Thunderbird, PipeWire, and other components.
GNOME 46 puts Flatpaks front and center
The GNOME project announced GNOME 46 (code-named "Kathmandu") on March 20
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
