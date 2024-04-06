Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs
-
Arduino ☛ A shift register is all you need to build an Arduino Nano-based retro computer
If you’ve ever tried to produce an analog video signal with an Arduino, then you know that it isn’t easy. That’s a bit counterintuitive if you think of analog video as “old” and assume that generating an analog video signal would be trivial with our powerful modern hardware. But there are many ways in which analog signals are tricky and that’s especially true if you want something like VGA output, which requires very precise timing. That’s why it is so impressive that Slu4 was able to build this retro computer with just an Arduino Nano and a shift register.
-
The Register UK ☛ Chinese schools testing 10,000 locally made RISC-V-ish PCs
China's long march towards creation and adoption of its own information technology stack has taken a long stride forward after a school district commenced a trial of 10,000 PCs powered by domestically designed processors.
As revealed in a post on social messaging service QQ, the city of Hebi – population 1.5 million – has installed nearly 10,000 PCs powered by Loongson's 3A5000 CPU.
The spec sheet for the 3A5000 lists it as a quad-core device, with each core including a 64KB private L1 instruction cache, a private L1 data cache of the same size, and a 256KB private L2 cache. A 16 megabyte L3 cache is shared between all four cores.
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian – the universal operating system – now powering Canada’s subway ad screens (oh gosh)
that’s what mankind needs… more advertisement 🙁 *not*
well it’s rally not Debian’s fault if GNU Linux is put to bad use by another system…