Open Hardware: Arduino and RISC-V-ish PCs

If you’ve ever tried to produce an analog video signal with an Arduino, then you know that it isn’t easy. That’s a bit counterintuitive if you think of analog video as “old” and assume that generating an analog video signal would be trivial with our powerful modern hardware. But there are many ways in which analog signals are tricky and that’s especially true if you want something like VGA output, which requires very precise timing. That’s why it is so impressive that Slu4 was able to build this retro computer with just an Arduino Nano and a shift register.