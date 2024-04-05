today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ QV version 240403 pre-alpha
For previous news about QV, see this blog category:
https://bkhome.org/news/tag_quirky.html
Things change every day; the directory hierarchy has changed again, yet to be documented.
This is a pre-alpha. Anyone wants to take it for a spin, you are welcome. Let me know of any bugs.
There is still some EasyOS stuff in there, that needs conversion.
Notice the download 'qv-240403-amd64.img' is quite big, 1.2GB. EasyVoid alongside it on Ibiblio is only 913MB. They contain about the same packages, mostly from the Void GNU/Linux repository. Squashfs and btrfs are both using zstd; however, squashfs compacts much more efficiently.
Instructionals/Technical
Ricardo García ☛ Geek Blight - Signing PDFs without embedded forms under Linux
Picture the following situation: someone sends you a PDF document and asks you to send it back signed. Some problems, though:
• The PDF doesn’t have an embedded form, it’s just something they exported from their word processor.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ proxmox Platinum Sponsor of DebConf24
We are pleased to announce that Proxmox has committed to sponsor DebConf24 as a Platinum Sponsor.
Proxmox provides powerful and user-friendly open-source server software. Enterprises of all sizes and industries use Proxmox solutions to deploy efficient and simplified IT infrastructures, minimize total cost of ownership, and avoid vendor lock-in. Proxmox also offers commercial support, training services, and an extensive partner ecosystem to ensure business continuity for its customers. Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH was established in 2005 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.
Proxmox's product offerings are built on top of the Debian operating system.
Security
GamingOnLinux ☛ More security issues in X.Org and Xwayland revealed and new releases live
Back in January we had some security issues revealed in both X.Org and Xwayland, and here we are with a few more and so there's new versions available for both to fix them.
