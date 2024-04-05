today's leftovers

For previous news about QV, see this blog category:

Things change every day; the directory hierarchy has changed again, yet to be documented.

This is a pre-alpha. Anyone wants to take it for a spin, you are welcome. Let me know of any bugs.

There is still some EasyOS stuff in there, that needs conversion.

Notice the download 'qv-240403-amd64.img' is quite big, 1.2GB. EasyVoid alongside it on Ibiblio is only 913MB. They contain about the same packages, mostly from the Void GNU/Linux repository. Squashfs and btrfs are both using zstd; however, squashfs compacts much more efficiently.