Fwupd 1.9.16 Brings Support for Acer T34 and U33 Docks, Qualcomm Series 5 Devices

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 05, 2024



As reported earlier this week, fwupd developer and maintainer Richard Hughes announced that the firmware updater is moving away from XZ Utils after the backdoor fiasco and will adopt Zstandard (zstd) instead for compressing the metadata. Well, fwupd 1.9.16 is the first release to use zstd over xz./p>

Fwupd 1.9.16 adds support for new devices, including Acer T34 and U33 docks, Qualcomm Series 5 Gen 1 and Gen 2 devices, Qualcomm Series 3 Gen 1 and Gen 2 devices, Several Puya SPI chips, as well as VIA VL822 C0 devices.

