Programming and Education

I was reminded of programming. So half an hour later when my son (age four) sat down next to me as I was trying to refactor code, I started describing to him what happened in my head, and it got interesting!

Before refactoring, we wanted to write a test to verify that we didn’t accidentally change the existing behaviour of the method we were refactoring. That was easy to explain. It should also be said that we were working on the kind of legacy code nobody really knows what it’s doing, and nobody wants to pay anyone to figure out either, so we were trying to get by with reading as little of the code in the underlying system as possible.