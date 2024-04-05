today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Update Discord in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install Discord instant messaging app and keep it up-to-date in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Discord is a popular instant messaging and VoIP social platform, that supports voice & video calls, text messaging, media and files. It works in Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS/iPadOS, and web browser.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on openSUSE. Flatpak is an advanced package management system that allows developers to build and distribute desktop applications in a platform-independent manner.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 39. XFCE is a lightweight, stable, and highly customizable desktop environment that provides a user-friendly experience for GNU/Linux users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scala on Manjaro. Scala is a modern, multi-paradigm programming language that combines the best features of object-oriented and functional programming. Designed to be concise, high-performance, and scalable, Scala runs on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and seamlessly integrates with Java libraries and frameworks.
Djalel Oukid ☛ How to Update Your TUXEDO GNU/Linux Laptop BIOS & EC Firmware
>Ah, those memories of wrestling with BIOS and Embedded Controller firmware (EC) updates on my laptop... It often meant resorting to backdoored Windows installations or risky workarounds, a headache for GNU/Linux users like myself. Manufacturers rarely provided tools for GNU/Linux users, leaving us in a bind.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Test A Package Without Installing It Using Nix In Linux