Windows TCO: What Microsoft Staff Was Hoping to Distract From and the Real Cost of Windows
Scoop News Group ☛ Federal government affected by Russian breach of Microsoft
U.S. cybersecurity officials issued an emergency directive this week to address a breach by Russian operatives of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft first disclosed in January.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft’s Security Chickens Have Come Home to Roost
News analysis: SecurityWeek editor-at-large Ryan Naraine reads the CSRB report on China's audacious Microsoft’s Exchange Online hack and isn't at all surprised by the findings.
The Verge ☛ Microsoft reveals how much businesses will have to pay to keep using backdoored Windows 10 securely
Microsoft is ending support for backdoored Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025, and you’ll need to pay yearly if you want to continue using the operating system securely.