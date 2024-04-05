Windows TCO: What Microsoft Staff Was Hoping to Distract From and the Real Cost of Windows

Highlights of FFmpeg 7.0 include Dolby Vision profile 10 support in AV1, support for HEIF/AVIF still images and tiled still images, support for PacketTypeMetadata of PacketType in enhanced FLV format, D3D12VA hardware accelerated H264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, MPEG-2 and VC1 decoding, and important AArch64 optimizations for HEVC.

As reported earlier this week, fwupd developer and maintainer Richard Hughes announced that the firmware updater is moving away from XZ Utils after the backdoor fiasco and will adopt Zstandard (zstd) instead for compressing the metadata. Well, fwupd 1.9.16 is the first release to use zstd over xz.

Highlights of Qt Creator 13 include offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, a revamped visual style for the Welcome mode, initial support for iOS 17 devices, and improvements to the docking UI used in the Widget Designer and Debug mode.

Linux kernel 6.7 was released by Linus Torvalds on January 7th, 2024, and introduced exciting new features like the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS filesystems.