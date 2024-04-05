Hardware and Devices Leftovers
CNX Software ? M5Stack BugC2 programmable robot base has an STM32 control chip and a four-way motor driver
Modular IoT hardware developer, M5Stack, has released a new programmable robot base based on the STM32F030F4 microcontroller with LEGO and Arduino compatibility. The M5Stack BugC2 is ?compatible with the M5StickC series controllers,? and includes the ESP32-powered M5StickC Plus2 development kit in the package. It features an L9110S four-way motor driver for all-directional operation, two programmable RGB LEDs, an infrared encoder, and a 16340 rechargeable Li-ion battery holder. It also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging the battery and supports onboard reverse charging protection and voltage detection.
Hackaday ? ESP-Prog-Adapter Makes Your ESP32 Tinkering Seamless
Did you ever struggle with an ESP32 board of yours, wishing you had exposed that UART, or seriously lacking the JTAG port access? If so, you should seriously check out [0xjmux]?s ESP-PROG-Adapter project, because [0xjmux] has put a lot of love and care into making your ESP32 hardware interfacing a breeze. This project shows you how to add JTAG and UART headers with extra low board footprint impact, gives you a KiCad library to do so super quickly, and shares a simple and helpful adapter PCB you can directly use with the exceptionally cheap Espressif?s ESP-Prog dongle you should have bought months ago.
Open Hardware/Modding
Jeff Geerling ? Radxa's SATA HAT makes compact Pi 5 NAS
Is the Pi 5 + Penta SATA HAT the ultimate low-power NAS solution? Maybe.
It's more compelling than the Pi 4 was and could fit your use case?even accounting for the Pi 5's slightly higher price points.
Raspberry Pi ? This wooden PC's fan is driven by Raspberry Pi Pico
Arnov?s latest build is a 5V to 12V DC Pico-powered motor driver. He designed a custom PCB to house the Pico, the MOSFET transistor, and the AMS1117 voltage regulator. There?s also a LED which acts as an indicator. I especially like the design choice of a yellow solder mask, which is extra jazzy when the green Pico is added on top. The first press of the PCB?s button activates the setup, a second press kicks the motor into action, and a third tap deactivates it. Arnov?s detailed Instructables post walks through the assembly of all the electronic components as well as the code to get them all working together.
CNX Software ? DeGirum ORCA M.2 and USB Edge Hey Hi (AI) accelerators support Tensorflow Lite and ONNX model formats
I?ve just come across an Atom-based Edge Hey Hi (AI) server offered with a range of Hey Hi (AI) accelerator modules namely the Hailo-8, Blaize P1600, Degirum ORCA, and MemryX MX3. I had never heard about the last two, and we may cover the MemryX module a little later, but today, I?ll have a closer at the Degirum ORCA chip and M.2 PCIe module. The DeGirum ORCA is offered as an ASIC, an M.2 2242 or 2280 PCIe module, or (soon) a USB module and supports TensorFlow Lite and ONNX model formats and INT8 and Float32 ML precision.
CNX Software ? $101+ CWWK X86-P1 fanless SBC and mini PC is powered by defective chip maker Intel N3050, N3160, or N3700 Braswell SoC
In a previous post, we wrote about the CWWK X86-P5, a $219 fanless mini PC powered by the Alder Lake N-series N100 SoC. However, during a recent search on AliExpress, I stumbled upon the CWWK X86-P1 fanless mini PC and SBC. This compact device offers three variants (N3050, N3160, and N3700) with a TDP of only 6W. It features dual GbE Ethernet, dual USB 3.0, HDMI, and a GPIO header. Additionally, it includes a built-in fan header for improved cooling. It supports backdoored Windows 11, Ubuntu 22.04, and networking OS options like pfSense or OpenWrt along with all major x86-based operating systems.
Linux Gizmos ? MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support
The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.