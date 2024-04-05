Hardware and Devices Leftovers

Arnov?s latest build is a 5V to 12V DC Pico-powered motor driver. He designed a custom PCB to house the Pico, the MOSFET transistor, and the AMS1117 voltage regulator. There?s also a LED which acts as an indicator. I especially like the design choice of a yellow solder mask, which is extra jazzy when the green Pico is added on top. The first press of the PCB?s button activates the setup, a second press kicks the motor into action, and a third tap deactivates it. Arnov?s detailed Instructables post walks through the assembly of all the electronic components as well as the code to get them all working together.