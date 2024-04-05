Games: Crypt of the NecroDancer, The Heirloom, and More
Crypt of the NecroDancer just got a Hatsune Miku DLC
Okay this is quite a surprise! The excellent Crypt of the NecroDancer just got a surprise addition with a Hatsune Miku DLC launch. I know plenty of you will be buying this right? What a strange yet wonderful expansion to a nearly 9 year old game, and you know what, it fits perfectly.
Mysterious thriller adventure The Heirloom launches in October - looks quite special
Here's an upcoming mysterious thriller adventure that looks quite special, one for fans of classic adventure games and it's releasing in October.
Musical logic puzzler Beat 'N' Path has a demo live now
Beat 'N' Path is a game that sees you combine together your creativity and logic to create machines to play music, it looks wonderful and there's now a demo available. It has Native Linux support from BitCutter Studios Inc., who previously made Groove Gunner and Balloonatics.
Battlefield V now broken on Steam Deck / Linux with EA anticheat live
That's all folks. EA anticheat has now been added into Battlefield V, so it's the end of being able to play it on Steam Deck and other Linux systems.