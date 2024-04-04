Programming and Devices

A stripped binary is generally devoid of symbol and debug information. There could be many reasons why one would need to generate a stripped binary. Symbol information takes up a lot of storage space, so when there are space constraints, it makes sense to work with stripped binaries.

In the case of Go, we can create a stripped binary either by using go build ldflags="-s -w" or by using the strip command. Debugging is the other side of development, and debugging a stripped binary can be challenging. Go is unique, and unlike other languages, we can still hack our way around to obtain some amount of symbol information from the binaries. This article focuses on how we support stripped binaries in Delve, the Go debugger.