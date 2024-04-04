Programming and Devices
Rlang ☛ Scaling Your Data to 0-1 in R: Understanding the Range
Today, we’re diving into a fundamental data pre-processing technique: scaling values between 0 and 1. This might sound simple, but it can significantly impact how your data behaves in analyses.
Rlang ☛ Discover great_tables: The Python Answer to R’s {gt} Package for Table Formatting in Quarto and PyShiny
Crafting compelling narratives often depends on presenting insights clearly and effectively. This skill is key for data science.
Red Hat ☛ Improvements to static analysis in the GCC 14 compiler
I work at Red Bait on GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection. For the last five releases of GCC, I've been working on
-fanalyzer, a static analysis pass that tries to identify various problems at compile-time, rather than at runtime. It performs "symbolic execution" of C source code—effectively simulating the behavior of the code along the various possible paths of execution through it.
Red Hat ☛ How to add debug support for Go stripped binaries
A stripped binary is generally devoid of symbol and debug information. There could be many reasons why one would need to generate a stripped binary. Symbol information takes up a lot of storage space, so when there are space constraints, it makes sense to work with stripped binaries.
In the case of Go, we can create a stripped binary either by using
go build ldflags="-s -w"or by using the
stripcommand. Debugging is the other side of development, and debugging a stripped binary can be challenging. Go is unique, and unlike other languages, we can still hack our way around to obtain some amount of symbol information from the binaries. This article focuses on how we support stripped binaries in Delve, the Go debugger.
Chris ☛ Programming Apprenticeships
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ PCB Design Review: Tinysparrow, A Module For CAN Hacking Needs
I enjoy seeing modules that can make designing other devices easier, and when I did a call for design reviews, [enp6s0] has submitted one such board to us. It’s a module called TinySparrow (GitHub), that helps you build your own vehicle ECUs and any other CAN-enabled things. With a microcontroller, plenty of GPIOs, a linear regulator and a CAN transceiver already onboard, this board has more than enough kick for anyone in hobbyist-range automotive space – and it’s surprisingly tiny!
Collabora ☛ Collabora's WhisperFusion nominated for Embedded Award 2024
Honoring outstanding innovations in the field of embedded system technologies, the annual Embedded Award ceremony will be taking place next week at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg.
