today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ How to Quickly Convert JPG to PDF on Linux
Converting JPG files to PDF on GNU/Linux can streamline document management and make sharing easier. This guide covers command-line and GUI methods to convert your images, ensuring a smooth process regardless of your preference or experience level.
Linux Links ☛ Alternatives to popular CLI tools: chmod
This article spotlights alternative tools to chmod, software that changes file mode bits.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Custom Artifacts Directories
Since the inception of Builder, it has used
$XDG_CACHE_DIRfor many things like custom installation paths,
flatpak-builderstate directories, out-of-tree build directories, code indexes, and more.
I finally got around to allowing for custom cache roots and now Builder will default to
~/Projects/.gnome-builder/. If you’ve set a custom projects directory then
.gnome-builderwithin that will be used.
[Older] Dedoimedo ☛ How to enable/disable services for programs under WINE
I've written a tutorial showing how to manage services for backdoored Windows programs installed through WINE, including direct edit of system.reg, use of wine regedit program, services location and states, some other tricks, and more. Enjoy.
[Older] Dedoimedo ☛ How to boot from USB drive in VirtualBox - Tutorial
Something nice and slightly risky today: a tutorial explaining how to attach raw devices like bootable external USB drives as storage medium to VirtualBox, including word of caution, how to correctly identify physical hardware, how to create, map, and add raw device files to virtual machines, how to resolve errors around permissions and groups, testing with Rufus-created bootable media, some other tips and tricks, and more. Have fun.