Distributions and Operating Systems: CentOS, Ubuntu, and More

Tablets, phones and current technology’s capabilities are phenomenal. Who would have thought a thin, light, barely 10 inch device would provide all the power necessary to run Virtual Machines, wherever one desires while powered on battery? That a smartphone would be able to power GNU/Linux containers for tough development workloads? Not me.

The ability to adapt to whatever the situation might require, the ability to provide the right input methods on the right device at the right time, as well as nuanced differences between the capabilities of multiple devices using the same design, look and feel. We call this convergence, and Ubuntu Touch as a mobile Operating System provides just that.

More than just a phone that docks into a multi-monitor setup with keyboard and mouse, and more than just a tablet connected to a keyboard case, this provides the ability to fluently move from one device to another while still feeling right at home.

But how could one satisfy the needs for both regular end users as well as those who want to push their devices to their limits?