Distributions and Operating Systems: CentOS, Ubuntu, and More
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 10 Best GNU/Linux Server Distros: Choose the Right One
Linux is known as one of the leading server systems, and it is more prevalent and wide-ranging. There are no GNU/Linux server distros, which vary depending on users’ requirements.
CentOS / IBM
CentOS ☛ CentOS mailing lists migration to mailman3
Due to a needed upgrade , we'll have to move the existing CentOS mailman instance (aka https://lists.centos.org) to a new server/host.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: OpenStack with Sunbeam as an on-prem extension of the OpenStack public cloud
One of the biggest challenges that cloud service providers (CSPs) face these days is to deliver an extension of the public cloud they host to a small-scale piece of infrastructure that runs on customers’ premises. While the world’s tech giants, such as Amazon or Azure, have developed their own solutions for this purpose, many smaller, regional CSPs rely on open source projects like OpenStack instead. However, while OpenStack is fully suitable for powering large pools of compute and storage, shrinking it down to a small box that runs on-prem, replicating the delivery process across hundreds or thousands of customers’ sites, and operating them effectively might pose an interesting challenge.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Creating Snaps on Ubuntu Touch
Tablets, phones and current technology’s capabilities are phenomenal. Who would have thought a thin, light, barely 10 inch device would provide all the power necessary to run Virtual Machines, wherever one desires while powered on battery? That a smartphone would be able to power GNU/Linux containers for tough development workloads? Not me.
The ability to adapt to whatever the situation might require, the ability to provide the right input methods on the right device at the right time, as well as nuanced differences between the capabilities of multiple devices using the same design, look and feel. We call this convergence, and Ubuntu Touch as a mobile Operating System provides just that.
More than just a phone that docks into a multi-monitor setup with keyboard and mouse, and more than just a tablet connected to a keyboard case, this provides the ability to fluently move from one device to another while still feeling right at home.
But how could one satisfy the needs for both regular end users as well as those who want to push their devices to their limits?
Mageia
Mageia: Problems with servers
http://distrib-coffee.ipsl.jussieu.fr/pub/linux/Mageia is not synchronized, and several of the servers use it as a source for synchronization.We recommend setting up a custom server to urpmi or dnf . Keep an eye on this article and the page https://mirrors.mageia.org/status.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ iwm(4) updates
iwm(4) on DragonFly has been updated, mostly with patches from the FreeBSD version of the network driver.
