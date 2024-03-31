today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Read Log Files With Colors Using tailspin
Make reading log files a bit more accessible and fun with tailspin CLI tool.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install openSSH on NixOS
Ubuntubuzz ☛ Download Ebook: Xubuntu Desktop User Guide 2022
This ebook is Xubuntu Documentation published in 2022, free to download and share, a complete user guide of Xubuntu GNU/Linux operating system with Xfce desktop environment for computer and laptop. It mainly introduces and explains about Xubuntu, the system, and Xfce, the graphical user interface, without limiting it to a specific OS version. Even if you don't use Xubuntu, but only use Xfce, this book is a worthy read. We encourage you to print out and share this excellent book as many as possible to people you love if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Xubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scala on openSUSE. Scala, a powerful and versatile programming language, combines object-oriented and functional programming paradigms, making it an excellent choice for developing scalable and efficient applications. openSUSE, a popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and flexibility, provides an ideal platform for running Scala.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GreenCloud Simulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GreenCloud Simulator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GreenCloud is a sophisticated packet-level simulator designed to model energy-aware data centers and clouds.
ID Root ☛ How To Install BleachBit on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install BleachBit on openSUSE. BleachBit is a powerful, open-source system cleaning tool that helps users maintain their privacy and free up valuable disk space on their computers. It removes unnecessary files, clears browser history, deletes cookies, and erases other traces of user activity.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Etherpad on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Etherpad on Fedora 39. Etherpad is an open-source, self-hosted platform that allows multiple users to simultaneously edit documents, making it an excellent choice for businesses, educational institutions, and organizations seeking a secure and feature-rich collaborative editing solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SFTPGo on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SFTPGo on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. sFTPGo is a powerful and versatile SFTP server that provides secure file transfer capabilities for GNU/Linux systems. It offers a range of features, including virtual users, quota support, bandwidth throttling, and integration with external authentication providers.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Fix MySQL “Can’t connect to local server”
MySQL is an open-source relational database management system used for storing data. It is written in C and C++, offering various features that are very useful for developers and other users familiar with it.
Net2 ☛ How to Fix the Ubuntu “No WiFi Adapter Found” Error
Encountering the dreaded “No Wi-Fi adapter found” error on Ubuntu can be a frustrating experience, but, no worries – this common issue has a straightforward solution.
H2S Media ☛ How to install vokoscreenNG screen recorder on Ubuntu Linux
VokoscreenNG is a feature-rich open source screen recorder tool available for GNU/Linux systems including Ubuntu via APT and Flatpak. It offers an intuitive interface to capture video clips, the current screen of the PC, or for recording presentations.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Blue Recorder Screen Recorder on Ubuntu Linux
With stock support for Wayland and GNOME desktops, the Blue Recorder is based on the Green Recorder app that offers an extremely easy user interface for Ubuntu users to record the screen.
Own HowTo ☛ How to reboot CentOS 9 via terminal
In this tutorial, you will learn how to reboot CentOS 9 stream.
There are various commands that you can use to reboot your CentOS 9 machine, via the terminal.
Rebooting is required whenever you update your machine or server, in order for the changes to take effect.
Eerie Linux ☛ Exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework – part 7: Updating and help
Before I started diving into basic jail management with CBSD, I wrote two articles about the tool in general.
dwaves.de ☛ 2024 is the year + SuperCharge IT processes with OpenSource + GNU GNU/Linux + kvm
Hetzner is already doing it. #SuperCharge #IT processes with #OpenSource + #GNU #Linux (call it #GNU #Linux and give Mr Stallman some credit) There are genious technological #ideas #innovations plus dedication to #quality so the product “just works” [...]
The New Stack ☛ Linux: Migrate the Home Directory to Another Drive
The GNU/Linux home directory (also known as / or ~/) is where all user data and settings are stored.