Flowblade 2.14 Arrives with Slow motion, Title Editing, and More
The popular open-source non-linear video editor Flowblade has released version 2.14, packed with a host of new features and improvements.
This ebook is Xubuntu Documentation published in 2022, free to download and share, a complete user guide of Xubuntu GNU/Linux operating system with Xfce desktop environment for computer and laptop. It mainly introduces and explains about Xubuntu, the system, and Xfce, the graphical user interface, without limiting it to a specific OS version. Even if you don't use Xubuntu, but only use Xfce, this book is a worthy read. We encourage you to print out and share this excellent book as many as possible to people you love if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Xubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!
This is the official Kubuntu 20.04 GNU/Linux user manual book in two formats PDF and Ebook free to download and share. This book mainly explains about Kubuntu, for Kubuntu users, and also KDE Plasma Desktop, for everyone who want to learn about it. You can read our short book review below before downloading. We encourage you to print out and share this valuable book as many as possible to people you care about if you can. Lastly, we say thank you and greatest appreciation to The Kubuntu Team for publishing this book. Enjoy!
Built with KDE’s Kirigami framework, Marknote is a markdown note management tool that promises to help you easily organize your markdown files into notebooks. By default, the application saves your rich text notes as Markdown files in the Documents folder.
It would appear that the upstream tarballs of the XZ Utils 5.6.0 package, which is distributed via GitHub or the project’s official website, included some extra .m4 files that contained instructions for building the software with a version of GNU Automake that did not exist in the repository.
The Mini Pini is a Wi-Fi 6 radio module designed to meet the challenges of demanding wireless environments. This product leverages Qualcomm’s advanced QCN9074/72 chipset, ensuring efficient and reliable wireless performance across a variety of applications including industrial settings.
The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.
SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.
