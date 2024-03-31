Fairphone, Raspberry Pi, and Free Drivers
-
The Fairphone 4 Camera Refresh: Before and After
We spent a day cruising through Amsterdam to get a good feel for the before and after of the Fairphone 4 camera upgrade IRL. As you can see, much fun was had. Check it out.
-
CNX Software ☛ Fanless Raspberry Pi CM4 panel PC features 15.6-inch touchscreen display, supports 9V-36V wide input voltage
EDATEC ED-HMI2320-156C is a fanless panel PC powered by a Raspberry Pi CM4 module with 15.6-inch capacitive touchscreen display and a metal enclosure ensuring cooling that’s built upon the previous Compute Module 4 smart displays from the company such as the 10.1-inch EDATEC ED-HMI2020-101C industrial panel PC and the ED-HMI2120-101C adding features such as 4G LTE, RS232 and RS485, M.2 NVMe SSD.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Arm China bolsters its Hey Hi (AI) accelerator with open source driver to compete against AMD, Intel, and Apple
Arm China continues to silently strengthen its product stack, now has an Hey Hi (AI) developers board and open-source drivers for its NPU design.
-