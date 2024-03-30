today's leftovers
EasyOS and Quirky Linux
Barry Kauler ☛ woof-quirky-void created at github [Ed: Continuing to tactlessly outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary prison]
The last couple of months, have been exploring an "EasyOS like" distro based on the XBPS package manager and built from Void packages. Then more recently exploring btrfs for the working-partition, instead of ext4, and without a layered-filesystem nor squashfs files. I have nicknamed the latter "QV", and the last post is here: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ QV lockdown implemented
About a week ago, I posted about the return of Quirky Linux:
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/quirky-has-returned.html
...well, not exactly; this is a somewhat different beast. I have named it "Quirky Void", or just "QV". Which may also be the Latin words "Quantum Vīs", meaning "as much as you want".
Events
Volker Krause ☛ FOSSGIS Conference 2024
Last week I attended this year’s FOSSGIS Konferenz in Hamburg, Germany, focusing especially on topics around indoor navigation and public transport.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Meet Canonical at Embedded World 2024
Embedded World is almost here. With 930+ exhibitors, 200 nonstop hours of knowledge sharing, and an exciting programme structured along 9 tracks with 60+ sessions and 18 classes, Embedded World is the must-attend global event for the embedded community.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/13
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
What a week! We all were looking forward to a short week just before the Easter weekend and a long break. Things just never are, as they are expected to be, right? You have “only” received 4 snapshots this week (0325, 0326, 0327, and 0328) – and, as happens very rarely, some updates in the update channel (this should indicate to you it is important enough for us to side-track the already fast release process).
