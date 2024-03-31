Running the exploit as a normal user on a vulnerable machine will grant you root access to the box, allowing you to do whatever you want on it. This can be used by rogue insiders or malware already on a computer to cause further damage and problems.

This affects Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat, Fedora, and no doubt other Linux distributions. The flaw finder, known by the handle Notselwyn, issued a highly detailed technical report of the bug this week, and said their exploit had a success rate of 99.4 percent on kernel 6.4.16, for instance.