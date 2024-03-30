Open Hardware: ZimaBoard, RISC-V, Raspberry Pi
It's FOSS ☛ ZimaBoard Makes Owning a Homelab Super Easy
Get control of your data by hosting open source software easily with this plug and play homelab device.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Sipeed's new handheld RISC-V Cyberdeck
tl;dr: Sipeed sent a Lichee Console 4A to test. It has a T-Head TH1520 4-core RISC-V CPU that's on par with 2-3 generations-old Arm SBC CPUs, and is in a fun but impractical netbook/cyberdeck form factor.
peppe8o ☛ Get Betting Odds with Raspberry PI and Odds-API (free)
This tutorial will show you how to get betting odds with Raspberry PI by using Odds-API [...]