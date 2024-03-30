The only tools you need are the common open source basics built into any Linux or BSD operating system — free public-domain tools that are not owned by anyone, and can run on any computer.

Learn a few of these basic tools, and you can run your own private server on any computer forever, for the rest of your life. Host your own website and email. Keep your own contacts and calendars synced with your phone. Back up and sync your photos, movies, and music to your own private storage. No more subscriptions needed.

You can ignore all the companies offering “solutions”, even if they are free, because they take away self-reliance. The point is to know how to do it yourself, not to have somebody do it for you. It’s worth a little up-front work, like learning how to drive.

Below are simple step-by-step instructions that work. Instead of drowning you in options, it uses an operating system called OpenBSD and a hosting company called Vultr because I’ve used them for years and I know they are good and trustworthy. But you could do this same setup with any free Linux or BSD operating system, with any hosting company that gives you “root” access to your own private server. You could even do it on an old laptop in your closet.