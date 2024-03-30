GNU+Linux on Phones, Right-to-Repair Bill, and Open Hardware
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-03-24 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (12/2024): GNOME 46 and other releases
Wired ☛ Oregon's Breakthrough Right-to-Repair Bill Is Now Law
But Oregon's bill goes further, preventing companies from implementing schemes that require parts to be verified through encrypted software checks before they will function, known as parts pairing or serialization. Oregon’s bill, SB 1596, is the first in the nation to target that practice. Oregon state senator Janeen Sollman and representative Courtney Neron, both Democrats, sponsored and pushed the bill in the state senate and legislature.
“By eliminating manufacturer restrictions, the Right to Repair will make it easier for Oregonians to keep their personal electronics running,” said Charlie Fisher, director of Oregon's chapter of the Public Interest Research Group, in a statement. “That will conserve precious natural resources and prevent waste. It’s a refreshing alternative to a ‘throwaway’ system that treats everything as disposable.”
Linux Gizmos ☛ Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32C6 with Matter support starts at $5.20
SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers
The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.