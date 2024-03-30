Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.13: Fedora 40 Features, Lingmo OS, Nano Editor Tips and More
Take a look at the best features in the upcoming Fedora 40.
-
The Register UK ☛ Malicious backdoor spotted in Linux compression library xz
The IT giant said the malicious code, which appears to provide remote backdoor access via OpenSSH and systemd at least, is present in xz 5.6.0 and 5.6.1. The vulnerability has been designated CVE-2024-3094. It is rated 10 out of 10 in CVSS severity.
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Groups yes, hashtags no
I’ve got a couple of rants on why hashtags don’t work very well on Fedi but one thing that does work somewhat (it’s a li’l janky still) is groups!
Here is a li’l tutorial for how to use groups from Mastodon: [...]
-
Licensing / Legal
-
SSPL is Bad ☛ ❌ SSPL is BAD ❌
SSPL is terrible for every user, companies and generally speaking, to the whole community. It is a warning signal of the bad days that are coming for everyone if all of us don't react fast.
🚨 SSPL licensed products are not open-source
🚨 SSPL is killing cloud and managed services competitors
🚨 SSPL will rise hosting prices
🚨 SSPL is killing open-source
🚨 SSPL goal is probably not about fighting big firms, but more about getting money back to investors
-
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ 10,000 bugfixes in 10,000 days
We keep track of bugfixes done to curl. All bugfixes ever done. A while back I also went back and populated the lists with details from all the releases to the pre-cursors of curl: httpget and urlget. All and every change made since November 1996.
The bugfixes are all listed on the curl changelog page. The bugfix counter can be found on the release log page.
-