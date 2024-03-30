The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 262 . This version includes the following changes:

* Factor out Python version checking in test_zip.py. (Re: #362)

* Also skip some zip tests under 3.10.14 as well; a potential regression may have been backported to the 3.10.x series. The underlying cause is still to be investigated. (Re: #362)