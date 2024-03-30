It's becoming increasingly common (in 2009) on desktop PCs to use some form of BIOS-based software RAID. In most cases dealing with a single-drive failure in a software RAID isn't terribly difficult. For example, with NVIDIA's software RAID, even when one drive out of a stripe (RAID 0) set fails, if the drive is recoverable, you can simply clone it to a new identically-sized drive and the RAID will just work. Unfortunately, this isn't so simple with Intel's software RAID, which appears to store the serial numbers of the drives in the RAID metadata, meaning an exact clone won't work. While it would most likely be possible to simply edit the RAID metadata using hexedit to update the drive information, a somewhat simpler solution is to make a backup clone of the drives in the array, then re-create the RAID exactly as it was before in the RAID BIOS, then boot into GNU/Linux and run testdisk on the RAID device. More on that in part 8.