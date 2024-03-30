today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How to Set JAVA_HOME in Linux
If you’re a Java developer working on a GNU/Linux system, setting the JAVA_HOME environment variable is a crucial step in ensuring your Java applications run smoothly. JAVA_HOME is an environment variable that points to the directory where the Java Development Kit (JDK) is installed on your system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pi-hole on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pi-hole on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Pi-hole is a DNS sinkhole that acts as a DNS server, blocking unwanted content such as advertisements, trackers, and malware domains before they even reach your devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Micro Text Editor on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Micro Text Editor on Debian 12. Micro is a feature-rich, yet lightweight text editor that runs seamlessly within the terminal environment.
Kifarunix ☛ How to Install KVM on Ubuntu 24.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install KVM on Ubuntu 24.04.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to get free SSL/TLS certificates with Let’s Encrypt and Certbot
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Blender & Keep it Updated in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install Blender app in Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop. Blender is a popular free open-source 3D graphics software works in Linux, Windows, and MacOS. Ubuntu includes the software package in system repository, but always old as you know.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install/Remove Flatpak (.flatpakref) in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install (or uninstall) Flatpak App Package, including local .flatpakref file, in Ubuntu 24.04. Flatpak is an universal package format that can be installed in most GNU/Linux with a sandbox environment.
Virt-manager vs Cockpit Web Console on Fedoras 40 Beta,39,38 and other GNU/Linux Flavors
Having virt-manager installed makes presence of Cockpit Web Console optional . It's nice to have Cockpit Console installed, however it is not required. Presence edk2-ovmf is a must.
LinuxConfig ☛ Converting Images to Hey Hi (AI) on Linux, Including JPG, PNG, and WebP Formats
Steven Pritchard: RAID - Data Recovery with Open-Source Tools (part 7)
It's becoming increasingly common (in 2009) on desktop PCs to use some form of BIOS-based software RAID. In most cases dealing with a single-drive failure in a software RAID isn't terribly difficult. For example, with NVIDIA's software RAID, even when one drive out of a stripe (RAID 0) set fails, if the drive is recoverable, you can simply clone it to a new identically-sized drive and the RAID will just work. Unfortunately, this isn't so simple with Intel's software RAID, which appears to store the serial numbers of the drives in the RAID metadata, meaning an exact clone won't work. While it would most likely be possible to simply edit the RAID metadata using hexedit to update the drive information, a somewhat simpler solution is to make a backup clone of the drives in the array, then re-create the RAID exactly as it was before in the RAID BIOS, then boot into GNU/Linux and run testdisk on the RAID device. More on that in part 8.
Adam Young: Revision control and sheet music
Musescore is a wonderful tool. It has made a huge impact on my musical development over the past couple decades. Sheet music is the primary way I communicate and record musical ideas, and Musescore the tool and musecore.com have combined to make a process that works for me and my musical needs.
Simos Xenitellis ☛ Simos Xenitellis: How to install and setup the Incus Web UI
Incus is a manager for virtual machines (VM) and system containers. There is also an Incus support forum.
Typically you would use the
incuscommand-line interface (CLI) client to get access to the Incus manager and perform the tasks for the full life-cycle of the virtual machines and system containers.
In this post we see how to install and setup the Incus Web UI. Just like the
incusCLI tool that gets access to the REST API of the Incus manager (through a Unix socket or HTTPS), the Incus Web UI does the same over HTTPS. I assume that you have already installed and setup Incus.