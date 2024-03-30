LibreOffice Survey and Statement on 'Microsoft 365' Being in Breach of the Law
Document Foundation ☛ Results from our survey of LibreOffice localisation tooling and workflows
LibreOffice’s localisation community translates the software’s user interface, along with its documentation and websites. Julia Spitters, Heiko Tietze and Sophie Gautier ran a survey among members of the localisation teams to learn what tools are used, how they engage in workflows, and what future developments they might expect.
Document Foundation ☛ European Commission’s use of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 breaches data protection law for EU institutions and bodies
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has found that the European Commission (Commission) has breached several provisions of Regulation (EU) 2018/1725, the EU data protection law for EU institutions (EUIs), in its use of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365, including those relating to the transfer of personal data outside the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA).