I am pleased, excited, and humbled to announce that I am stepping into the role of Executive Director of rOpenSci starting April 1.

First, let me give my gratitude to our outgoing Executive Director and friend Karthik Ram for his leadership and mentorship running rOpenSci the past decade. He’s been a steady hand and visionary that helped our community accomplish so much together in this time. Thanks to him and the rest of the team for entrusting me with this role.