Programming Leftovers
The New Stack ☛ NVIDIA Wants More Programming Languages to Support CUDA
NVIDIA is looking to expand support for more programming languages as it tries to woo more developers to write applications
Hackaday ☛ Is Your Mental Model Of Bash Pipelines Wrong?
[Michael Lynch] encountered a strange situation. Why was compiling then running his program nearly 10x faster than just running the program by itself? [Michael] ran into this issue while benchmarking a programming project, pared it down to its essentials for repeatability and analysis, and discovered it highlighted an incorrect mental model of how bash pipelines worked.
SANS ☛ From JavaScript to AsyncRAT, (Thu, Mar 28th)
Ben Tsai ☛ The Power of Prototypes
Every time I’ve put a prototype in front of a human being, I learn something that impacts the project. Most of the time, it is fresh and not something I anticipated. we have talented designers, but we never get it “right” the first time out. And that’s not the point. The prototypes are a research tool that help us understand and help us close doors and open others.
Frederic Cambus ☛ Speedbuilding LLVM/Clang in 3 minutes on Power10 | Frederic Cambus
This post is the Power10 counterpart of my "Speedbuilding LLVM/Clang in 5 minutes" and "Speedbuilding LLVM/Clang in 2 minutes on ARM" articles.
Evan Hahn ☛ Five apps in two kilobytes
This was originally my submission to the very cool Taper online literary magazine. It was made to jab at how bloated some software has become. Taper (reasonably) rejected it because of my cursed minification, so I thought I’d post it here.
Rlang ☛ From the Founding Director: My Farewell to rOpenSci
In the summer of 2011 I co-founded rOpenSci alongside a group of dedicated colleagues. What began as a casual collaboration among open science enthusiasts quickly evolved into something far more meaningful. We never imagined it would become the global initiative it is today, with a team spanning the world and impacting countless researchers.
Rlang ☛ Hello from our New Executive Director!
I am pleased, excited, and humbled to announce that I am stepping into the role of Executive Director of rOpenSci starting April 1.
First, let me give my gratitude to our outgoing Executive Director and friend Karthik Ram for his leadership and mentorship running rOpenSci the past decade. He’s been a steady hand and visionary that helped our community accomplish so much together in this time. Thanks to him and the rest of the team for entrusting me with this role.
R
Rlang ☛ Empowering R Enthusiasts: SatRDays London 2024 Unveiled
SatRDays London 2024 is set to ignite the data science community with a vibrant lineup of speakers and a rich array of topics [...]
Rlang ☛ Data Visualization Reloaded: Equipping Your Reports with the Ultimate R Package Arsenal
In the vast and ever-expanding universe of data, the ability to not just see but truly understand the stories hidden within numbers becomes paramount.
Rlang ☛ gratia 0.9.0
I am pleased to announce the release of gratia 0.9.0. This release has been over a year in the making and provides many new features as well as a more consistent user experience.
Rlang ☛ Mastering Quantile Normalization in R: A Step-by-Step Guide
Quantile normalization is a crucial technique in data preprocessing, especially in fields like genomics and bioinformatics. It ensures that the distributions of different samples are aligned, making them directly comparable.
Rlang ☛ [very] simple rejection Monte Carlo
“In recent years, the Rejection Monte Carlo (RMC) algorithm has emerged sporadically in literature under alternative names such as screening sampling or reject-accept sampling algorithms”
Rust
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.77.1
The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.77.1. Rust is a 1.77.1 is as easy as:
What's in 1.77.1
Cargo enabled stripping of debuginfo in release builds by default in Rust 1.77.0. However, due to a pre-existing issue, debuginfo stripping does not behave in the expected way on backdoored Windows with the MSVC toolchain.
