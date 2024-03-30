Tux Machines

Red Hat Warns Fedora Linux 40/41 and Rawhide Users About Critical Security Flaw

It would appear that the upstream tarballs of the XZ Utils 5.6.0 package, which is distributed via GitHub or the project’s official website, included some extra .m4 files that contained instructions for building the software with a version of GNU Automake that did not exist in the repository.

LibreOffice 24.2.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 70 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 24.2.1, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series.

M5Stack BugC2: Compact Robotics Gizmo with STM32 MCU & Motor Drivers

The BugC2 with M5StickC PLUS2 is a versatile programmable robot base compatible with the M5StickC series controllers designed for new or advanced users due to its Arduino compatibility.

Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32C6 with Matter support starts at $5.20

SeeedStudio has recently introduced a new addition to their XIAO Series development boards. This latest board brings support for Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5 and integrates Matter compatibility due to its ESP32-C6 integration.

(Updated) Open source ESP32 module supports 5G and GPS connectivity

CrowdSupply recently featured, the Walter embedded device equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller along with a GM02SP module for NB-IoT, LTE-M and GPS protocols. The board is CE and FCC certified to accelerate customers’ product development.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Canonical to manually approve new Snap package names
Part of the problem is that these apps look legitimate to casual inspection
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
Linux-capable RISC-V soft cores for Achronix FPGAs
Achronix has teamed up with Bluespec to offer a family of Linux-capable RISC-V soft processors for the Speedster7t FPGA family
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Ubuntu Team-Kodi PPA Officially Retired
The Linux world is shifting slowly to packaged deployments and containers
Part 2 - Power Consumption
This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
 
Chrome for Android Will Soon Declutter Your Unused Tabs
Programming with R, Rust, and more
FOSS stories, curl had 10,000 bugfixes in 10,000 days
My first impressions of using Linux on my new old refurbished Dell Latitude 5520
The Linux operating system has a lot to offer
The 6 Best Open Source Music Editing Software for Linux
Linux offers a variety of open-source music editing software
This week in KDE: looking forward towards Plasma 6.1
This week I’d like to highlight a very cool development
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
LibreSSL 3.8.4 and 3.9.1 released
In a not-quite-unexpected announcement, the LibreSSL development team released the new versions
Open Source Load Balancer RELIANOID CE v7.2.0 is released!
This release is crafted to further advance the journey of establishing the most Reliable Load Balancer
Ubuntu 24.04 Swaps Cheese for GNOME Snapshot and Ubuntu in the Wild
Some Ubuntu news
Debian vs. Arch Linux: Which is Better for You?
So, if you need a rock-solid OS with years of support down the road, Debian just might be what you’re looking for
Samba 4.20.0 Available for Download
WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 4
coreutils-9.5 released
This is to announce coreutils-9.5, a stable releas
Podman 5.0 Release and Red Hat Puff Pieces (or Purchased 'Coverage' in Media)
Openwashing and Microsoft's Awful Security
5.5G networks are here, and so are the first Android phones to support it
IPFire Location: On getting more data for your byte
IPFire Location is a classic Geolocation database
The Fairphone 4 Camera Refresh: Before and After
“Fairphone is known for its sustainable and repairable phones that are built to last
Orange Pi Developer Conference 2024, upcoming Orange Pi SBCs and products
It will run Ubuntu, Debian, or Android 13 with Linux 5.15
The 6 Best Alternatives to SketchUp for Ubuntu
This article explores the top 6 SketchUp alternatives available for Ubuntu
Top Free and Best Free Open Source Podcasts and Crystal Web Frameworks
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Fedora 41 to Adopt Next-Gen DNF5 Package Manager
A change proposal for Fedora 41 aims to bring DNF5 package manager, replacing dnf.
Samba 4.20 Released: Enhancements for Seamless Integration
Samba 4.20 Released with Improved Active Directory Compatibility and New Utilities.
Microsoft and Plagiarism (in Your Face)
More "AI" agenda
KDE Plasma 6 Experience: A Practical Review
A detailed and user-centric review of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop in terms of basic usage, first time experience and a few deal-breakers.
KEcoLab in SoK24: Incorporating Energy-Consumption Measurements In The CI/CD Pipeline
Sustainability has been one of three goals at KDE over the past 2 years
RIP, Simon Riggs (PostgreSQL)
The PostgreSQL community mourns Simon Riggs
Fedora Workstation 40 – what are we working on
So Fedora Workstation 40 Beta has just come out
Tails 6.1 Is Out to Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU Vulnerabilities, Fix More Bugs
The Tails 6.1 amnesic incognito live system, a portable operating system that protects you against surveillance and censorship, is now available for download as the first update to the latest Tails 6.0 series.
Delete these free VPN apps from your Android phone before they turn you into a cybercriminal!
BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A
A single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
"Powering On" Explained
Feeling a little perplexed by how your computer goes from idle aluminum to a full-fledged modern device
Alyssa Rosenzweig, who spearheaded the reverse-engineering of Apple's GPU, to keynote LibrePlanet
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced Alyssa Rosenzweig, who reverse-engineered Apple's current line of graphics processing units (GPU)
Best Free and Open Source Matrix Clients and Linux Graph Databases
Every program featured here is published under an open source license
Kdenlive 24.02.1 released
A big thank you to everyone who reported issues during this transition
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
HMRC's Linux version of Basic PAYE Tools broke after update
Sadly, though, they recently stopped working