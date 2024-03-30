Android Leftovers
-
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders | Gaming News
-
Chrome for Android Will Soon Declutter Your Unused Tabs
-
Buying an Android Auto Wireless Adapter? Run This Tool First
-
How to Enable and Disable Push Notifications on Android - Make Tech Easier
-
Google preemptively marks Pixel's scrolling stutter issue as fixed on Android 15 - PhoneArena
-
Google says Pixel 8 scrolling will be fixed in Android 15
-
Android 15 could revamp the volume panel and make it collapsible
-
Android 15 could hide your location from carriers on command