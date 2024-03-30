Kernel: Bootlin's Work and Linux Plumbers Conference's (LPC) Networking Track

Linux Plumbers Conference 2024 is pleased to host the Networking Track!

LPC Networking track is an in-person manifestation of the netdev mailing list, bringing together developers, users and vendors to discuss topics related to GNU/Linux networking. Relevant topics span from proposals for kernel changes, through user space tooling, netdev testing and CI, to presenting interesting use cases, new protocols or new, interesting problems waiting for a solution.

The goal is to allow gathering early feedback on proposals, reach consensus on long running mailing list discussions and raise awareness of interesting work and use cases.