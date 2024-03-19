Juno Computers Launches Another Linux Laptop

Mar 19, 2024



Juno Computers offers a range of Linux-powered laptops, desktops, and tablets and now has added a new 17" beast of a laptop to their lineup.

This new machine features an Intel i9 14900 HX, a 17.3" 240Hz G-Sync QHD matte display (at 2560 X 1440 resolution), an NVIDIA Geoforce RTX 4080 GPU (with 12GB GDDR6 RAM and 7424 CUDA Cores), 16 GB of 4800MHz SODIMM RAM (upgradable to 64GB), a 512GB 3500 MB/R PCE 4.0 SSD (upgradable to 2TB) and starts at $3,099.00.

The CPU is a 14th Gen Raptor Lake with 24 cores (8 P-cores & 16 E-cores / 32 threads) and can run at either 2.20 GHz or 5.80 GHz (turbo). You can upgrade the GPU to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (16GB GDDR6 and 9728 CUDA cores).

