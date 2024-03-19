Samsung A54 long-term usage report 3 - One UI 6.0, Android 14

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2024



I respect money. This makes it pretty hard for me to just discard my newly bought smartphone. But quite often, I feel like it would be the right thing to do. Simply buy a new, different device and start from scratch. Every device will have its annoyances and problems, but if I compare say the Nokia X10 and its successor, the A54, I didn't have to invest so much time cleansing the phone and purging the pointless stuff. To make it worse, the tribulation never ends. There's always something new to prune and remove.

The One UI 6.0 brings nothing of value to me. Security updates, fine, but everything else, meh. If anything, my level of disdain has grown, because the phone teases some new features, like Auto Blocker, but it be poison fruit, as you need to accept everything or nothing. I also hate the idea of Studio, whatever it is. I hate the accountification, the shameless usage model that perhaps appeals to the average low-IQ ape, but which makes my blood boil. I refuse to be treated as some casual idiot with the attention span of a used soda can. For now, I will keep the Samsung A54, but there's a good chance I won't see its five years of updates. I am now thinking about buying a Pixel or a Fairphone. It will be a financial penalty, but that's a lesson for me, right there. When it comes to hardware, the A54 ain't a bad one. When it comes to its user interface, it's ultra-annoying. And that's the end of my third report, folks.

