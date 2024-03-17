Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access
-
Hackaday ☛ Radicle: An Open-Source, Peer-to-Peer, GitHub Alternative
The actions of certain large social networks have recently highlighted how a small number of people possess significant power over the masses and how this power is sometimes misused. Consequently, there has been a surge in the development of federated (or decentralized) services, such as Mastodon and Matrix. But what about development? While GitHub and similar services are less likely to be used for political manipulation, they are still centralized services with a common failure point. Radicle is an open-source, peer-to-peer collaboration stack built on top of Git but backed with public key cryptography as a standard and a gossip protocol to ensure widespread data sharing across the network and, thus, some fault tolerance.
-
Jasper Tandy ☛ Jasper is blogging Managing my dotfiles with Stow
For years I have, apparently, not been managing my dotfiles. I thought I had but when I went to check, the folder containing them was not a git repository. Dotfiles are one of those sorts of cart-and-horse problems where, on a fresh install, you need your dotfiles in order to be able to get access to your dotfiles. So I likely downloaded a zip of my repo, and promptly forgot about them when they were working. That's classic me, if ever I heard it.
-
Chen HuiJing ☛ Creating excerpts in Astro
This blog is running on Hugo. It had previously been running on Jekyll. Both these SSGs ship with the ability to create excerpts from your markdown content in 1 line or thereabouts.
/* Hugo */ {{ .Summary | truncate 130 }}
# Ruby {{ post.content | markdownify | strip_html | truncatewords: 20 }}
I was mildly surprised Astro does not have a corresponding way to do it. To be fair, there is an integration for it: Post Excerpt component for 🚀 Astro. And I’m all for keeping the core product streamlined.
-
[Repeat] Ubuntu ☛ LXD 5.21.0 LTS is now available
The stable release of LXD, the system container and VM manager, is now available. LXD 5.21 is the fifth LTS release for LXD, and will be supported for 5 years, until June 2029. This release significantly steps up LXD’s abilities in comparison to LXD 5.0 LTS, especially when operating in clustered environments. LXD 5.21.0 will be licensed under AGPL-3.0-only, in line with the change we announced last year. The conditions of the license are designed to encourage those looking to modify the software to contribute back to the project and the broader community. We hope you’ll enjoy what’s in store in this release. Before we jump into features, let’s start with some general changes that come with the new LTS.
-
Open Access/Content
-
UK Research and Innovation ☛ UK Research and Innovation open access policy
1. The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) open access policy applies from the following dates:
a. in-scope research articles submitted for publication on or after 1 April 2022 b. in-scope monographs, book chapters and edited collections published on or after 1 January 2024
-