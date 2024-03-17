Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access

This blog is running on Hugo. It had previously been running on Jekyll. Both these SSGs ship with the ability to create excerpts from your markdown content in 1 line or thereabouts.

/* Hugo */ {{ .Summary | truncate 130 }}

# Ruby {{ post.content | markdownify | strip_html | truncatewords: 20 }}

I was mildly surprised Astro does not have a corresponding way to do it. To be fair, there is an integration for it: Post Excerpt component for 🚀 Astro. And I’m all for keeping the core product streamlined.