Linux Devices and Open Hardware
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5Stack’s Affordable Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2 Priced at $24.50
M5Stack presents a compact and affordable solution for various technical needs with their Programmable Power Supply Module 13.2. Ideal for DIY enthusiasts and developers, this module is a user-friendly and adjustable power supply for embedded system development and a variety of other projects.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HolyBro Durandal Flight Controller Leverages STM32H7 MCU Series
The Holybro Durandal is a sophisticated flight controller designed for drone applications, compatible with both the Ardupilot and PX4 open-source frameworks. It features a built-in vibration isolation system and is equipped with a variety of onboard sensors. Additionally, it offers multiple I/O options for enhanced connectivity.
Open Hardware/Modding
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware February 2024
The ware for February 2024 is the core of a B&G 213 Masthead Wind Sensor, an instrument capable of reporting both wind speed and direction. Thanks again to FETguy and Renew Computers for the contribution! The coil on the left hand side is a brushless resolver, which determines the angle of the wind; the speed of the wind is detected by the pair of inductors on the right hand side.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ Google to use RISC-V for its custom AI silicon — TPU to get open source compute core: Report
Google's current-generation TPU already uses SiFive's X280 general-purpose core to feed data to Google's matrix multiplication units or, as SiFive puts it, accelerate the accelerator. SiFive's X390 general-purpose core is tailored for AI and machine learning workloads. Neither SiFive nor Google have confirmed the rumor. Meanwhile, a significant reason to expect the cloud and search giant to keep using SiFive cores in its next-generation AI system-on-chips is to maintain backward compatibility with existing AI SoCs.
Hackaday ☛ Arduino Turned Into Something Kinda Like A Pager
Video may have killed the radio star, but cell phones and smart phones all but killed the pager. They still exist, of course, but only in very niche applications. [João Santos] wanted a pager-like experience for himself, though, so he enlisted an Arduino and got to work. Watch a video of the system working below.
