Programming Leftovers and Education Tidbits

First, my credentials. More than half of all the code I wrote in my life is test code. My name is attached to hundreds of pages of TDD. In my first internship as a software developer I wrote tests and did TDD while pair programming in my first week. I’ve written unit tests, integration tests, tests for exploration, tests to stop problems from reappearing, tests to leave a message, tests using testing frameworks and BDD and no framework at all, tests in Ruby, JavaScript, C, Go, Rust, Scheme, Bash. After two drinks, I’m willing to say that I know more about testing than many others. Right now — no drinks — I’m willing to say that I love testing and that writing tests has brought me a lot of joy.

Yet I can no longer say that I’m free of doubt. To stick with the theme: I’m much more sober about testing today than I was ten years ago. Recently, in the past few months, the doubts have grown.