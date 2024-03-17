7-inch Raspberry Pi CM4-based industrial HMI offers gigabit Ethernet, RS485 Modbus, digital and analog inputs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 17, 2024



The NORVI RPI-HMI runs Raspberry Pi OS with all necessary drivers and can be programmed with Python, Node-Red visual flow-based programming tool, or CODESYS automation software. Hardware documentation and getting started guides can be found on the documentation website. Two different product parts are listed “SC-PC-AX8-TO7” and “SC-PC-AV8-TO7” but I could not find any obvious differences between the two models. Both take various Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM4 Lite variants with 2GB or 4GB RAM and up to 32GB flash.

Typical applications for the NORVI RPI-HMI include PLCs with a touch panel, HMIs with Ethernet and RS485 interfaces, Raspberry Pi-based HMIs or PLCs, local IoT servers, and industrial gateways. NORVI is not the only company offering HMI solutions based on the CM4, and we previously covered several models from EDATEC as well as Seeed Studio’s reTerminal DM which offer options with different I/Os and features.

Read on