today's howtos
-
H2S Media ☛ How to use Remote Desktop from GNU/Linux to connect to backdoored Windows 11
Remote Desktop Protocol is easy to operate for backdoored Windows operating systems because it was created by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft to control backdoored Windows remotely. However, what if GNU/Linux users want to use RDP to connect to the remotely running backdoored Windows 11 system? Is that possible?
-
It's FOSS ☛ Quickly and Easily Block Adult Content on Ubuntu and Other Linux
If you have children at home who routinely access the computer, you might be worried about them being exposed to adult materials and porn easily available and accessible all over the internet.
Let me share a neat trick on how to block porn and adult content in Ubuntu.
Blocking porn is extremely easy thanks to the wonderful OpenDNS. It is basically DNS blocking. Basically, you will replace your current DNS server with OpenDNS. OpenDNS has a database of adult websites all over the internet. So, whenever an adult website is tried to be accessed, the DNS server redirects to a warning page.
This is the least painful way of blocking adult content because you don’t need to bother about what websites are good or bad.
-
The New Stack ☛ Why Databases Should Bypass the Linux Page Cache
The Linux page cache, also called disk cache, is a general-purpose type of cache. Although it can be tuned to better serve database kind of workloads, it’s fundamentally inefficient for database implementations.
The page cache lacks the context over key database-specific needs that’s needed for optimal performance and control. Given the page cache’s inefficient memory use, poor negative caching, redundant buffers, high CPU overheads for reads and premature cache eviction (among other challenges), it makes sense for a performance-oriented database to take a different approach.
Let’s look at why ScyllaDB, a database for latency-sensitive apps, completely bypasses the Linux cache during reads and uses its own highly efficient row-based integrated internal cache instead.
-
Leon Mika ☛ Adding A Sidebar To A Tiny Theme Micro.blog
I started by defining a new Hugo partial for the sidebar. This means that I can choose which page I want it to appear on without any copy-and-paste. You can do so by adding a new template with the name layouts/partials/sidebar.html, and pasting the following template: [...]
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Find Which Package Provides A Command In Linux
-
Unix Men ☛ How to Secure File Uploads on Linux Servers
To protect your applications and servers from insecure file uploads and malicious file uploading, follow these ten tips: