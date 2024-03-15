If you have children at home who routinely access the computer, you might be worried about them being exposed to adult materials and porn easily available and accessible all over the internet.

Let me share a neat trick on how to block porn and adult content in Ubuntu.

Blocking porn is extremely easy thanks to the wonderful OpenDNS. It is basically DNS blocking. Basically, you will replace your current DNS server with OpenDNS. OpenDNS has a database of adult websites all over the internet. So, whenever an adult website is tried to be accessed, the DNS server redirects to a warning page.

This is the least painful way of blocking adult content because you don’t need to bother about what websites are good or bad.