Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Zero Trust MLOps with OpenShift Platform Plus
While Kubernetes has resulted in immense benefits, operational management and security continue to be challenging. Managing software supply chain integrity, monitoring the security of container images and runtime environments and enforcing compliance policies can be overwhelming.
Red Hat Official ☛ Watch now: 3 top episodes on Red Hat TV
Whether you are looking to build a foundation for hybrid cloud innovation with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, scale your applications with Red Hat OpenShift, or automate your workloads with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat TV provides the access you need to succeed.
Red Hat Official ☛ Integrating Enterprise Environments with SaaS: A CRM Case Study with Red Hat Application Foundations
SaaS is heavily used for a variety of IT needs that are relatively similar across many different organizations. They can be quick to deploy while supporting customizations as needed. However, in complex environments, these SaaS applications can end up creating data silos because the information they store can be disconnected from other information the organization maintains elsewhere. This can make it challenging to integrate and share data effectively across the organization, especially when data is scattered across different locations including external public clouds.
MWC24: Red Hat is Helping Power Global Telco Solutions
At MWC Red Hat announced that KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications operator, had chosen Red Hat to provide an open standard platform for their mobile network services including their 5G core and more.