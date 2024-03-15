digiKam 8.3 Automatically Tags Images Using Deep Learning Neural Network

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 15, 2024



Highlights of digiKam 8.3 include a new tool to automatically tag images using a Deep Learning neural network engine, which is capable of recognizing various categories of objects, scenes, and events in digital photos, such as animals, plants, vehicles, beaches, cities, mountains, etc.

The new release also adds a tool that applies metadata from an image or JSON file to your digital photos, a new settings page to customize geolocation parameters, revamps the video preview and slideshow to be rendered with Qt6::Multimedia and Qt5::QtAVPlayer (based and compatible with FFmpeg 5 and later), and adds generic network proxy settings.

