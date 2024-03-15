Raspberry Pi Projects and News
Hackaday ☛ PDP-10 Fits In Your Living Room
[Oscar] at Obsolescence Guaranteed is well-known for fun replicas of the PDP-8 and PDP-11 using the Raspberry Pi (along with some other simulated vintage computers). His latest attempt is the PDP-10, and you can see how it looks in the demo video below.
The DIY Life ☛ Track Aircraft In Real-time With Your Raspberry Pi Using The FlightAware Pro
Have you ever seen a flight overhead and wondered where it is going? Or seen a unique-looking aircraft and wondered what type or model it was? Well, today I’ve got something exciting to share with the aviation enthusiasts out there.
CNX Software ☛ Arducam KingKong – A Raspberry Pi CM4-based Edge Hey Hi (AI) camera with global shutter sensor, Myriad X Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
ArduCam KingKong is a Smart Edge Hey Hi (AI) camera based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 and system-on-module based on defective chip maker Intel Myriad X Hey Hi (AI) accelerator that follows the Raspberry Pi 5-powered Arducam PiINSIGHT camera introduced at the beginning of the year. The new product launch aims to provide a complete Raspberry Pi-based camera rather than an accessory for the Raspberry Pi 4/5.