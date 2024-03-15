Microsoft Bricking Windows-Running PCs, Fixing Critical Holes Too Late, Putting All the Money (and Cards) on Hyped Startup That Loses Lots of Money
Neowin ☛ Microsoft confirms backdoored Windows 11 KB5035853 fixes KB5034765 “0x800F0922” install bug
Microsoft has fixed an issue which was causing installation problems with the previous Windows 11 Patch Tuesday release (KB5034765). On affected systems, it would display a “0x800F0922” error message and fail at around 96%.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft March 2024 Patch Tuesday fixes 60 flaws, 18 RCE bugs
Today is Microsoft’s March 2024 Patch Tuesday, and security updates have been released for 60 vulnerabilities, including eighteen remote code execution flaws.
Business Insider ☛ Microsoft insiders worry the company has become just ‘IT for OpenAI’
Some Microsoft insiders worry the company’s AI strategy has become too focused on its partnership with OpenAI. A few even grumble that the software giant has turned into a glorified IT department for the hot startup.