Adventures on the quest for long-term reproducible deployment

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 15, 2024



Rebuilding software five years later, how hard can it be? It can’t be that hard, especially when you pride yourself on having a tool that can travel in time and that does a good job at ensuring reproducible builds, right?

In hindsight, we can tell you: it’s more challenging than it seems. Users attempting to travel 5 years back with guix time-machine are (or were) unavoidably going to hit bumps on the road—a real problem because that’s one of the use cases Guix aims to support well, in particular in a reproducible research context.

In this post, we look at some of the challenges we face while traveling back, how we are overcoming them, and open issues.

Read on