Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice 24.2 Shines Again! Writer 24.2 and Calc 24.2 Guides Published
The LibreOffice Community Documentation Team is happy to announce the immediate release of the latest Writer and Calc guides for the new LibreOffice 24.2 office suite.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Fixing nginx Error: Undefined constant PDO::MYSQL_ATTR_USE_BUFFERED_QUERY
In the course of doing that, sometimes I'll be working on infrastructure—whether that's an Ansible playbook to configure a Docker container, or testing something on a fresh server or VM.
H2S Media ☛ 4 Different commands to Check Ubuntu Server Version via Terminal
While using the Ubuntu command line server where there is no GUI, to easily get the OS version, the only resort left with us is the terminal.
CubicleNate ☛ Gmail Accounts with Kmail
I had stepped away from using Kmail as my mail client on GNU/Linux for almost a year. I moved to Thunderbird for a few months, tweaking a lot of the usability issues with it to make it work better for me.
TechRepublic ☛ Quick Glossary: Open Source
If you’re new to GNU/Linux and open-source software, you will quickly find that there are many terms to learn. Or maybe you’ve come across a word or two in your journey and found yourself lost.
TecAdmin ☛ Setup Lumen Framework on Ubuntu 22.04: A Developer Guide
Setting up the Lumen framework on Ubuntu 22.04 is a straightforward process. Lumen is a PHP micro-framework designed to build microservices and high-performance APIs. Developed by Taylor Otwell as a leaner version of Laravel, it offers the perfect starting point for developers looking to create smaller, faster services.
Apache Groovy Closures: Beyond the basics
We've mastered the fundamentals of Apache Groovy closures. This advanced tutorial shows you how to leverage their power.
XDA ☛ How to mount in Ubuntu
There are a lot of tasks you'll come across during everyday use of the Ubuntu operating system, and the many other great Linux distributions. One of the most common is mounting drives, either internal or external ones like a solid-state drive or a portable USB drive. Mounting a drive makes it more accessible for read/write operations to Ubuntu in the root file system, which is the deeper part of your operating system. It will give it a directory on Ubuntu, and what's known as a mount point.