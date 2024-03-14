DBOS Introduced
-
Venture Beat ☛ PostgreSQL and Databricks founders join forces for DBOS to create a new type of operating system
DBOS was developed to address the challenges of managing the massive state of modern operating systems.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ DBOS nabs $8.5M to challenge GNU/Linux with a database-powered operating system
DBOS Inc., a new startup led by prominent computer scientists, launched today with $8.5 million in seed funding and an operating system designed to challenge Linux. Engine Ventures led the investment. Construct Capital, Sinewave and Gutbrain Ventures participated as well.
-
The Next Platform ☛ The Cloud Outgrows Linux, And Sparks A New Operating System [Ed: The "Clown" is an illusion; no such thing exists, it's just a metaphor]
Ultimately, every problem in the constantly evolving IT software stack becomes a database problem, which is why there are 418 different databases and datastores in the DB Engines rankings and there are really only a handful of commercially viable operating systems.
[...]
Stonebraker says that the spark for the idea for DBOS, which is short for database operating system, came when he was listening to a talk by Zacharia, who among other things was the creator of the Spark in-memory database while at the AMPLab at the University of California Berkeley and the co-founder and chief technology officer of Databricks, which has commercialized Spark.