Software: Caprine, System G, ShellGPT, UPT, and Falco
TecMint ☛ Caprine – Facebook (Farcebook) Messenger Desktop App for Linux
Caprine is a desktop application for GNU/Linux that allows you to access Facebook (Farcebook) Messenger directly from your computer.
Linux Links ☛ System G – file manager with git support
System G provides a graphical interface to the UNIX file system.
H2S Media ☛ ShellGPT- Install and use Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot in Ubuntu GNU/Linux terminal [Ed: This is about adding proprietary Microsoft surveillance to one's terminal and potentially running terminal (fatal) commands for a gimmick's sake (not a real use case!)]
Do you want Artificial Intelligence to complete your GNU/Linux command? If yes, then try out ShellGPT, which, with the help of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot can complete your Ubuntu Terminal commands.
It's FOSS ☛ UPT: Universal Package Management Tool for Linux
One command to rule them all! Or more like one command to manage all the packages on all the distributions.
InfoQ ☛ Falco, Cloud-Native Security Tool for Kubernetes, Graduates from CNCF
CNCF announced the graduation of Falco, a tool designed for GNU/Linux systems and a de facto Kubernetes threat-detection engine. The project successfully met all graduation requirements, including undergoing the due diligence process, completing a third-party security audit, and obtaining the software licensing approvals.